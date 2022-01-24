Back to in-person learning: Granite City schools issue new rules for sports spectators

Each student athlete will be allowed two spectators in attendance at home games. The same rule applies for cheer, dance and band members and visiting teams.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Two school districts in Illinois are bringing students back into the classroom Monday.

Students and staff at Granite City and Edwardsville school districts are going to be back inside their school buildings for the first time in weeks.

Both districts still say masks are required inside. But Granite City School District has announced a few new changes parents should know about.

Earlier this month, the district put in-person learning on pause because of staffing issues. On Thursday, the school said it has enough staff and bus drivers available to return to in-person learning.

At the beginning of January, Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High School decided not to allow any spectators at home games. Starting Monday, there are some changes to sporting events in the district.

Each student-athlete will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home games. Members of GCHS cheer, dance and band are also allowed two spectators.

Visiting teams will fall under the same rule; only two spectators are allowed per rostered athlete.

Before entering any district games, visitors will have to sign in on a list next to their student-athlete’s name. Masks are required to attend.

Granite City Schools Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann says is if COVID numbers in the community go down, they’ll look at reopening home games to everyone.

In the Edwardsville School District, staffing issues were causing problems too.

There weren't enough teachers available to work after a major surge in COVID cases. As a result, the district's 6-12th graders have been learning virtually since students returned from winter break about two weeks ago.

But students and staff are back to in-person learning Monday.