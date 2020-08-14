Granite City school employee fired over 'racially-charged' social media posts

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An employee of the Granite City School District has been fired after posting racially-charged comments on social media.
In a letter sent out to district families, Superintendent Stephanie Cann said the district made the decision to “sever ties” with the employee effective immediately.
“The Granite City School District #9 has no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or hateful acts or words,” Cann said in the letter.
The district started investigating the employee after someone took screenshots of a comment thread on Facebook and shared the photos with Granite City High School.
The person who shared the photos said a member of the district made racist comments on a post about Black Lives Matter shirts.
“Our Board and myself are totally committed to creating an inclusive and positive environment that respects all of its students and staff. While we have provided bias training to all District Administration, we can and will do more,” Cann said. “As a District, we will continue to partner with community members, parents, and students in order to embrace the diversity that embodies the Granite City community.”