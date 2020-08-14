Granite City school employee fired over 'racially-charged' social media posts

"The Granite City School District #9 has no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or hateful acts or words"

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An employee of the Granite City School District has been fired after posting racially-charged comments on social media.

In a letter sent out to district families, Superintendent Stephanie Cann said the district made the decision to “sever ties” with the employee effective immediately.

“The Granite City School District #9 has no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or hateful acts or words,” Cann said in the letter.

The district started investigating the employee after someone took screenshots of a comment thread on Facebook and shared the photos with Granite City High School.

The person who shared the photos said a member of the district made racist comments on a post about Black Lives Matter shirts.