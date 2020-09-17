Hancock Place elementary students return to in-person classes

Students in kindergarten through second grade now have the option of in-person learning five days a week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For the first time in months, the youngest students at Hancock Place Elementary School shuffled into classrooms.

Kindergarten through second grade students in the Hancock Place School District have the option to return to class five days a week starting Sept. 17.

Students must undergo daily safety checks from parents before school each day. They must also wear masks. Families are expected to work in full cooperation with the district, explained Hancock Place Superintendent Kevin Carl.

“Our classrooms will be spread out in small cohorts to allow students to be spread out and teachers know exactly where students are throughout the day,” he said. “We've taken many steps to ensure the safety of children but we also need partnership.”

Families could choose to continue virtual learning but had to inform the district of their decision just days after learning about in-person class options.

Several other school districts in St. Louis County announced plans to get young students back in class in the last week, after county health officials released new information regarding transmission data. According to department data, young students have a lower transmission rate than older students.

Pattonville and Mehlville students up to second grade return to a hybrid schedule the week of Sept. 21. Young students in Rockwood School District return Sept. 30.