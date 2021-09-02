Hazelwood to start allowing more fans at sporting events if they are vaccinated

In addition to vaccine requirements, fans are required to wear a mask at indoor events and are encouraged to wear them at outdoor events

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District will allow more fans at the district's sporting events this year as long as they are vaccinated.

The school district said they will continue to allow two spectators per participant regardless of vaccination status, but any additional fans not on that list will need to provide proof of vaccination. Student spectators at the events are also required to show their vaccination card and their photo ID.

A statement from the district said they have put intentionally strict measures in place because many of the schools are located in areas were COVID-19 transmission rates are high and vaccination levels are low.

"Mitigations in place at the school level and at district activities are intentionally robust to account for the high levels of community transmission," the statement said. "Ultimately, our goal is to keep students in classrooms during the school day, which is where they are educated most effectively."

In addition to vaccine requirements, fans are required to wear a mask at indoor events and are encouraged to wear them at outdoor events. If a fan arrives without a mask, the district will provide one.

The statement said some of the rules could be relaxed in the future.

"While we have started the year with strong layers of mitigation, as transmission levels drop, the removal or lessening of some mitigation layers may occur," the statement said. "We need to all work together to help make that happen."

Below is the full list of rules provided by the district: