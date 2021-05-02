Hazelwood School District students will soon have the option to return to the classroom

The gradual plan begins March 29 and unfolds over the first half of April

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hazelwood School District officials have announced they are offering students an opportunity to return to their classrooms:

Pre-K through grade 2 will return March 29.

Third, fourth, and fifth-graders will return the week of April 6.

Middle and high school students will return the week of April 12.

“When we talk about the benefits, there are definitely benefits in terms of that face-to-face instruction students will have an opportunity to receive. And also the mental health aspect of having that interaction, that ability to come into the classroom, interact with teachers, interact with fellow students,” Hazelwood Communications Director Anthony Kiekow said.

District residents welcome the news.

“I think it’s about time the kids go back to school. There’s only so much they can do at home. The parents are really struggling trying to teach these kids. They’re not really teachers,” Brian Thomas said.

“I don’t oppose it. I think all the kids are behind because of all this COVID and not being able to be hands-on with the teachers,” Missy Reed said.

Hazelwood families will also be offered the option of continuing in virtual school five days a week. So-called hybrid options, a combination of in-school and online, will not be offered.

Kiekow explained why.

“We’ve determined that the best way to serve not only our students but also our staff is to do either-or, and not present the hybrid option. It just presents a myriad of problems we feel could get in the way of the learning process for our students,” he said.

Kiekow says over February and March, district officials will be getting class schedules, bus transportation and other logistics in order. Hazelwood established a Get Healthy campaign which emphasizes COVID-mitigation techniques.