Hazelwood School District: Expect bus delays during first week of school

Officials cite new safety protocols and construction as the reason for delays

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One of the largest school districts in St. Louis County is thanking parents in advance for patience when it comes to bus service.

The Hazelwood School District sent a brief memo on Monday reminding families to expect delays the first week of school.

The district said new safety protocols and construction in north St. Louis County will likely delay bus service.

"To help the process, parents/guardians should make sure their student is wearing a mask when they arrive at the bus stop. Additionally, be advised that each student will be assigned to a specific seat. The aforementioned steps will assist our mitigation and contact tracing efforts," the district said in a statement.

Hazelwood has more than 17,000 students. The majority are returning to the classroom for the first time since March 2020. Last spring, Hazelwood became one of the last districts in the St. Louis region to resume in-person learning. However, fewer than 7,000 students chose to return to class. The majority stayed virtual for the remainder of the school year.