Hazelwood School District preliminarily approves plan that would allow for 100 percent online education option for 2020-2021 school year

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District Board of Education has preliminarily approved a plan that would allow parents to select a 100% virtual education option for their child for the 2020-2021 school year.

This plan would also provide parents with a blended option for their child’s education, which would include both virtual and in-person school.

The Hazelwood School District provided an explanation of the two education models down below:

Education Model Options

100% Virtual School

The virtual school option will include daily instruction led by teachers specifically dedicated to virtual learning. The district has secured state-of-the-art web cameras to maximize the effectiveness of virtual instruction. Additionally, HSD workgroups that include teachers, counselors, and curriculum coordinators have been preparing for the nuances of virtual instruction for several months, including how to navigate IEPs and other special circumstances. Each year, HSD offers virtual course options for students through MOCAP. This option will still be available during the 2020-2021 school year. MOCAP is not the same as the 100% virtual school option HSD is offering specifically for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19. Families who are interested in the MOCAP program can learn more through the Online Registration and New Student Enrollment links on our website.

Blended School (in-person and virtual)

The blended school option will follow an A, B, A, B schedule for in-person learning Mondays through Thursdays and all students will attend school virtually on Fridays. Blended school option students will be assigned to Zone A or Zone B based on the address. Zone assignments will not change which school a student attends. There will be a few changes to the blended schedule throughout the year to account for holidays and other factors. The changes will be reflected in the school calendar, which will be shared as soon as possible.

To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 during in-person education, the school district will divide students up into two zones, A and B.

Zone A students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday and will have online classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Zone B students will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday and will have online classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Hazelwood School District has provided more information on its instruction plan on its website.

The plan is set for final approval on July 21.