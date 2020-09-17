Hazelwood School District will continue virtually

Students will stay virtual until the board determines metrics related to COVID-19 are considered “favorable” to transition to a hybrid model

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A large school district in Missouri will remain all online until further notice.

Hazelwood School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously for all students to continue virtually.

Students will stay virtual until the board determines metrics related to COVID-19 are considered “favorable” to transition to a hybrid model. The next board meeting is Oct. 6. The hybrid transition plan will only apply to families that selected the hybrid model over the summer. A spokesperson for the Hazelwood School District said that plan calls for pre-K through second grade students to return for in-person learning two days per week for a period of four weeks. After officials look at that transition they then may transition third through fifth grade.

Several other school districts in the area recently announced they’re bringing younger students back into the classroom.

A spokesperson for the Hazelwood School District said one of the metrics that they will look at for when the transition will begin will be the COVID-19 infection case rate.

“As a district, we continue to follow the data in the primary zip codes we serve (63031, 63033, 63034, 63136, 63138, and 63042). As of Sept. 14, the infection case rate in those zip codes ranged from 22% to 29%. The infection case rate measures how many people have been infected per 1,000 residents in a specific zip code. The rates in each of our primary zip codes have continued to rise since July. In comparison, the average rate throughout St. Louis County is 18%,” spokesperson Anthony Kiekow said in an email.