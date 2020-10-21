St. Louis County school district votes to stay virtual through 2020

The Hazelwood school board members said COVID-19 numbers in the area played a big role in their decisions

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Hallways will stay quiet and empty through 2020 inside buildings in the Hazelwood School District.

The school board voted Tuesday night to continue 100% virtual learning for all students through the end of the first semester, which runs through Jan. 8, 2021.

Some in-person testing will be allowed for special education services and assessments for specialized programming.

The school board also approved “a slow reemergence” of in-person high school football sports and activities. The district plans to send a more detailed update on that development as soon as possible.

Board members said COVID-19 numbers in the primary ZIP codes covered by the school district played a big role in their decisions. The Hazelwood School District’s website shows most schools fall in five different ZIP codes: 63031, 63033, 63034, 63042 and 63138.

The St. Louis County health department’s latest in-depth analysis – released last Friday – showed 63042 and 63034 had the third and fourth most youth cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks, which came out to 13 youth cases in the 63042 ZIP code and 10 youth cases in the 63034 ZIP code. The 63138 ZIP code reported zero youth cases.

Below is a look at the youth cases over the last 14 days in Hazelwood’s primary ZIP codes, along with the youth population and rate of youth cases per 100,000 people over the same time period.

ZIP code, number of youth cases, youth population and rate:

63031: 26 cases, 14,652 youth population, 177.5 rate

63033: 16 cases, 12,636 youth population, 126.6 rate

63034: 10 cases, 4,150 youth population, 241 rate

63042: 13 cases, 4,885 youth population, 266.1 rate

63138: 0 cases, 6,222 youth population, 0 rate