Hazelwood School District clears up confusion about waiver shared on social media

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District released a statement after several social media posts about a waiver received thousands of shares.
The waiver that was shared has at the top of it ‘Parent Permission and Waiver of Liability for Student Participation in Hazelwood School District Athletics/Activities’
According to the district’s website, there is no COVID-19 waiver for parents who select the education option that includes in-person school. Parents who want their child to participate in athletics are asked to sign a waiver.
“It’s only for athletics and will only be collected from parents who chose to have their kids play sports. No one is forced to do anything.,” a spokesperson from the district said in a reply about the waiver on Twitter.
Below is the statement on the school district’s website:
“Good Afternoon Hazelwood School District Community,
HSD partnered with all stakeholders to develop an instruction plan for the 2020-2021 school year that offers parents options and mitigates risk. Unfortunately, some inaccurate information about a waiver was shared by multiple media outlets today.
Here are the facts:
There is no COVID-19 waiver for parents who select the education option that includes in-person school.
Parents who want their child to participate in athletics are asked to sign a waiver. This year’s waiver includes language about COVID-19 to ensure that parents can make an informed decision.
The waiver was created by the Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC). All school districts that are covered by MUSIC will use a similar waiver for athletics.
No students are required to participate in athletics.
Our district has implemented unprecedented safety precautions in all of our buildings; however, it is important for parents to understand that school districts can only mitigate the risk of COVID-19. No district, organization, or business can offer 100% protection against exposure to a global pandemic. Visit the Centers for Disease Control website for more information about COVID-19.”
On July 10, the Board of Education preliminarily approved a plan that gives families the choice of selecting a 100% virtual school option or a blended option that includes virtual and in-person school. The plan is set for final approval on July 21. The option selection deadline for HSD families has been extended to July 24.
