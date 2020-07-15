Hazelwood School District clears up confusion about waiver shared on social media

The district said the waiver is only for parents who have kids that plan to participate in athletics

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District released a statement after several social media posts about a waiver received thousands of shares.

The waiver that was shared has at the top of it ‘Parent Permission and Waiver of Liability for Student Participation in Hazelwood School District Athletics/Activities’

According to the district’s website, there is no COVID-19 waiver for parents who select the education option that includes in-person school. Parents who want their child to participate in athletics are asked to sign a waiver.

“It’s only for athletics and will only be collected from parents who chose to have their kids play sports. No one is forced to do anything.,” a spokesperson from the district said in a reply about the waiver on Twitter.

HSD partnered with all stakeholders to develop an instruction plan for the 2020-2021 school year that offers parents options and mitigates risk. Unfortunately, some inaccurate information about a waiver was shared by multiple media outlets today.

Here are the facts:

There is no COVID-19 waiver for parents who select the education option that includes in-person school.

Parents who want their child to participate in athletics are asked to sign a waiver. This year’s waiver includes language about COVID-19 to ensure that parents can make an informed decision.

The waiver was created by the Missouri United School Insurance Council (MUSIC). All school districts that are covered by MUSIC will use a similar waiver for athletics.

No students are required to participate in athletics.

Our district has implemented unprecedented safety precautions in all of our buildings; however, it is important for parents to understand that school districts can only mitigate the risk of COVID-19. No district, organization, or business can offer 100% protection against exposure to a global pandemic. Visit the Centers for Disease Control website for more information about COVID-19.”