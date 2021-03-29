Hazelwood welcomes students back to the classroom after year of virtual learning

The majority of students are choosing to continue learning from home

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Monday will mark the first time in a year students are being allowed to return to the classroom in the Hazelwood School District.

The district has been 100% virtual since sending kids home in March 2020.

The district is allowing families to choose between a full-time virtual option or a full-time in-person option. No hybrid plan is available.

The district will gradually bring students back over the next three weeks:

Pre-K through 2nd grade will return March 29

3rd, 4th and 5th graders will return the week of April 6

Middle and high school students will return the week of April 12

It appears most families are comfortable with keeping their children virtual. The district said out of 17,000 students, only about 6,200 are choosing the in-person option. That's roughly 36% of the student body.