ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is teaming up with several different companies to help teens and college students find work this summer. They're looking to hire about 1,000 workers between ages 16 and 24.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson kicked off the campaign at a breakfast hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, earlier this month.

Career Coach, Bernie Frazier said teens and college students, looking for a summer job, should start applying now.

According to a recent CNBC study, the top paying jobs for teens include camp counselor, golf caddy, youth sports referee, lifeguard, construction, and babysitting.

Frazier said college students should try and land an internship, however, it might not be paid.

"It makes you more marketable when you start to look for full-time work because now you can demonstrate that you've gained some experience,” said Frazier.

Parents should encourage their kids to apply but Frazier urges them not to do the work for them.



"To an employer, if you're the one making the phone calls, you are the ones asking about the opportunities. You're the one completing the resume or application maybe we need to hire the parent and not the child,” she said.

Instead, Frazier recommends parents practice interview questions with their son and daughter and proofread their resume.



"That will help the students prepare and think about how they can answer those questions when they come to them,” said Frazier.



Even if it's your first job, still create a resume and ask a teacher or coach even a family friend to be a reference.

If you’re interested in applying for a job through this new partnership with the city, click here http://stlyouthjobs.org/apply/