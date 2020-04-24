x
'I started to change my attitude' | Tips during the COVID-19 pandemic from a mom and teacher

ST. LOUIS — So many parents right now are juggling work and homeschooling their kids. This time is especially tough on our teachers who have kids of their own.

Amy Sutter is a teacher at Bowles Elementary in the Rockwood School District.

She's also a mom to four kids. She’s currently teaching her students online from her makeshift classroom in her basement. She said the first few weeks were really hard and she was missing her students like crazy, but then something happened.

"I started to change my attitude. I know that sounds silly, but just trying to be as positive as I can and find those silver linings in the whole situation. It’s unprecedented territory that were in. It’s never been done before, so just trying our best to make it work," explained Sutter.

Sutter said building a schedule was critical for her family and has really helped her kids at home. It’s a rough schedule that she’ll adjust day by day if needed. It allows for breaks, exercise time and even facetiming with family and friends.

Credit: Amy Sutter

As for her students, she’s going old school. Sutter is writing them letters and having them write back. A lesson in reading and writing. Her best advice for other teachers and parents is that we're all in this together. If today doesn't go as planned, make tomorrow better.

