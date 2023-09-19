These 7 St. Louis area schools earned a national accolade

Six St. Louis-area schools and one Metro East school earned the accolade.

MISSOURI, USA — Several Missouri and Illinois schools were honored as U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Schools on Tuesday.

The program recognizes schools for either "their outstanding academic achievement (top 15 percent in the state based on English and mathematics assessment scores and graduation rates) or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students," a press release said.

Eight Missouri schools were recognized as part of the program:

Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy, St. Louis Public Schools

Chesterfield Elementary School, Rockwood School District

South High School, Fort Zumwalt School District

Harry S. Truman Elementary School, Webb City School District

Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction, St. Louis Public Schools

Mathews Elementary School, Nixa Public Schools

Pierremont Elementary School, Parkway School District

, Parkway School District Reed Elementary School, Ladue School District

The eight schools were also honored in May as part of the Missouri Gold Star Schools program, which uses the same criteria as the National Blue Ribbon Schools program.

Several Illinois schools were also recognized for the program and one Metro East school made the list.

Lebanon Elementary School, Lebanon CUSD #9

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members at each of these schools for this extraordinary accomplishment,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “These schools go above and beyond to provide the best education possible for their students. We appreciate their commitment and commend them for a job well done.”

Read the full list of schools 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools here.