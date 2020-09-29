Collinsville woman named Illinois teacher of the year

"I love the kids and I love teaching them. They are brilliant and wonderful. They inspire me every day"

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois Board of Education has named a teacher from the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 the 2021 Illinois Teacher of the Year for the southwest region.

Jennifer Bhooshan teaches kindergarten through fourth grade music at Maryville and Webster elementary schools.

She also works after hours to prepare students for musical presentations for parents, facilitates student performances for peers during school and helps organize district-wide music events.

She was nominated by Maryville Elementary Principal Carmen Loemker.

“Jennifer Bhooshan is an outstanding music educator, advocate for children, role model for young teachers, and supporter of the arts. She develops meaningful relationships with students and demonstrates constant enthusiasm for her profession. Her lessons include culturally diverse music and she works with teachers to provide cross-curricular lessons that incorporate movement and dance. I am thrilled Mrs. Bhooshan is being recognized for her excellent teaching,” Loemker said.

Each spring, outstanding Illinois teachers are nominated from school districts throughout the state and nominations are separated by region. The top scorers are selected as Illinois Teacher of the Year regional winners and represent their region for the upcoming school year, according to a press release.

“Jennifer’s energy and passion toward ensuring all students learn is incredible for our district and students, and a perfect example of why music education is so vital,” said Dr. Mark B. Skertich, superintendent of Collinsville CUSD 10.

Bhooshan was surprised and congratulated during a Zoom call with education leaders from throughout the state, the release said.