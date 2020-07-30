Incoming college freshmen forced to make tough decisions ahead of fall semester

“I realized, you know, it's okay, I can be in a dorm my sophomore year. I can rush my sophomore year"

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 is forcing incoming college freshmen to make tough decisions regarding the fall semester.

They already were robbed of a “normal” end of high school. Now, incoming freshmen could have to delay or lose their freshman year of college experience.

Many colleges and universities are weighing their options in terms of whether to do online learning, in-person classes or a mixture of both for the upcoming school year.

Students also are weighing their options: wait a semester, move onto campus and hope school isn’t shut down or find a different route than a traditional four-year experience — at least for now.

Rachel Rofling wants to major in early education. She was excited to move into either Lindenwood University or Southeast Missouri State University. But after careful consideration, she’s decided to stay home and attend St. Louis Community College – Meramec for her fist semester.

“I realized, you know, it's okay, I can be in a dorm my sophomore year. I can rush my sophomore year,” Rolfing said.