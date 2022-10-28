'It's not fair': Jana Elementary parents want students to stay together, despite decision to split them up

"It's only been two weeks and we've already made a decision about separating our children," one parent said.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Jason Bell is one of the hundreds of concerned parents at Jana Elementary.

His fourth-grader, along with other students and families, still has so many questions.

"My daughter wants to know what is going on," he said.

Thursday night, Bell learned in a Jana community public forum with the Hazelwood School District, that the board voted in a private meeting to redistrict all students.

"It's not fair. It's not fair to let us come to the table. It's only been two weeks and we've already made a decision about separating our children. It seemed like they were coming to talk to us about this decision, instead of talking with us on the decision," Bell said.

This is after a recent independent report found high levels of radioactive materials in and around the elementary school, which sits close to the banks of Coldwater Creek.

For now, the students are going virtual and the building is being tested inside and out by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

As of Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed structure surveys and soil samples began Wednesday.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander. “Our team has the right expertise and experience to complete this work.”

The structure investigations included scanning accessible surfaces and fixed-point measurements with radiation detection instruments.

For the soil investigations, a minimum of 45 locations are sampled 15 to 28 feet below the surface.

“We owe it to the public and the parents, children and staff of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions and take effective actions using accurate data," Golinghorst said.

The soil investigations are expected to be complete in about two weeks.

In the meantime, parents wonder what's next for the almost 400 students and staff.

Jana's PTA President Ashley Bernaugh said it's vital for the students to stick together.

Bernaugh believes there are other facilities that can be used and transportation issues can be solved through partnerships.

"By transitioning kids through five different schools that means you're dividing classrooms, separating them from teachers and they are learning an entirely new process and new way of learning. It is not conducive to good learning. Early education is the foundation for their lifetime learning, we can not risk that," Bernaugh says.

The goal is to try and work with the district to create better solutions for students.

Bell shares, "If you want us to be together as a community, then let's work together as partnership and that's all we ask."

The Hazlewood School District shared this information to parents on Friday:

Hazelwood School District’s top priority is providing a safe environment, free from distractions and disruptions, in which we can educate our children and in which our staff can work.

The Hazelwood School Board and administration have continued to engage in discussions regarding Jana Elementary and details associated with the climate most conducive to learning, as well as an environment that will bring stability for our students and staff.

The Board has agreed that the Hazelwood School District is moving forward with the following next steps regarding Jana Elementary redistricting at this time:

The administration is continuing to review redistricting plans to be put in place for all Jana students prior to the second semester of the 2022/2023 School Year, with a target of November 28 for students and staff to report to redistricted schools, if feasible.



During the week of November 14-18, parents and staff will receive final notifications of new school assignments. (Notifications will be provided earlier if the information is available.)

Numerous parents have requested transfers during this time. The Board has authorized the administration to move forward with approval of transfers prior to the completion of the redistricting, but transfers will be honored only for the school to which the students would have been redistricted. In order for transportation to be provided, the District will need at least two (2) working days from the time of the notification of approval of the transfer to confirm and set up bus routes. However, if a parent is able to provide their own transportation, the transfer can become effective as soon as the written transfer approval is provided to the parent.

The Board has discussed, at length, and considered facility options for the ongoing education of students at Jana Elementary. Those discussions have included our own Opportunity Center as well as several private sites suggested by constituents. The Board has determined that our best option is to redistrict our students into our own schools, as we have 19 other elementary schools and capacity to house our Jana students. The Board is sensitive to the desire to maintain a sense of neighborhood school for our Jana students.

Moving our students to the Opportunity Center could place a hardship on parents for transportation, and due to its location, it would take away the possibility of the neighborhood school concept and community identity.

The use of the recommended private or religious sites has also been discussed. Being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, we cannot justify the use of public funds for private or religious schools. We have available resources and space for our students in our own quality elementary schools.

In addition, due to the various unknowns and factors beyond our control, we have no time certain as to how long any alternative facility would be needed. Our students and staff need and deserve stability as well as a safe environment, free from distractions and disruptions.

Based on capacity and location, plans are in progress to redistrict Jana students to one of the following schools: Barrington Elementary, Brown Elementary, Coldwater Elementary, McCurdy Elementary, or Walker Elementary



On November 28, the first day of the week after we return from Fall Break and Thanksgiving, students and staff will report to their redistricted schools.

Ongoing parent and staff communications will continue with Jana's parents and staff over the next few weeks to provide additional information, updates, and respond to questions.

Again, to the students, staff, and parents of the Jana School Community—We recognize that you are being faced with a situation not created by anyone in this District, over which you have no control, and that this is causing a disruption to our students’ education and school climate. For that, we sincerely apologize.

Please know that Hazelwood School District will continue to work hand-in-hand with you to provide the support that is needed as we transition through these very difficult times. As always, thank you for all you do to support Hazelwood School District and for your commitment to the well-being of the Jana Elementary School and school community.

On Nov. 1, there is a school board meeting at 6:30.