Jefferson County back-to-school plans

Some districts returning to full in-person learning, others starting with a hybrid plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — School districts in Jefferson County are narrowing in on plans for the start of the semester. The individual districts have made the call for virtual, hybrid or regular classes.

Here is a breakdown of what some of the districts are planning:

Northwest School District

In-person classes 5 days a week with a mask and social distancing policy.

Full virtual option for students not comfortable with attending in-person classes.

Fox C-6 School District

Hybrid option to start the school year. Students divided in half alphabetically. Half attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days will be completed virtually.

Full virtual option for students not comfortable with attending in-person classes.

Windsor C-1 School District

Hybrid option though at least September 11, 2020. Students divided in half. Half attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. The remaining three days will be completed virtually.

Full virtual option for students not comfortable with attending in-person classes.

Jefferson R-VII School District is holding a school board meeting Thursday night to discuss their reopening plans.

Northwest Schools Superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer and Fox C-6 Schools Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel told 5 On Your Side, most parents wanted and opted for in-person learning.

Less than 30% of students enrolled in Northwest and Fox C-6 schools registered for the fully virtual coursework option.