JENNINGS, Mo. — It takes a village. In the Jennings school district, that saying means providing before and long after the bell sounds off.

"There's skin in the game for everybody to make sure our students succeed," said Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy.

This year, the district is seeing an uptick in attendance thanks to a program that helps them get from A to B.

"We've seen increases in attendance, increases in joy on the face of our students for being able to have transportation personalized by a consistent driver who knows them and is from the community," McCoy said.

By law, the district has to provide transportation to students who are homeless. But a $300,000 dollar donation from Enterprise is helping them personalize that experience by using vans.

"I believe they really appreciate it, I believe they're really thankful," said Kathie Rice, one of the district's van drivers.

In addition to getting students to and from school, Mcoy said hunger is a real problem students face when they get home. Which is why he started the Jet Market, giving students a resource for meals.

"It's an opportunity to get food here and be served in the Jennings School District and we thank them for that, it's a blessing," said teacher and coach Leon Hite III.

5 On Your side caught up with Hite and some of his students as they stocked shelves.

"Everybody who comes here is in the Jennings community, so I thought that was kind of cool to help out the community and give back," said Demetrous Armstrong, one of the students working at the market.

He's giving back to a district he said has given him so much.

"It's just a pleasure to provide those basic needs like food transportation, love and care so that our kids can succeed," McCoy said.

Because, after all, it does take a village.

the Jet Market will be opening Thursday to families in need.

