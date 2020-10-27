Kirkwood OKs plan for high school students to return to in-person learning

Freshmen will head back to the classroom first

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood High School students will be able to head back to the classroom next month.

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a plan for a return to in-person learning for high schoolers. Families still have the option to continue virtual learning.

Similar to the plans for the elementary and middle school students, the school district said there will be two pause days to allow students and staff time to prepare for the transition.

Ninth graders will have their first in-person days of high school on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 – only freshmen will be in the building for those two days. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 9.

All Kirkwood middle school students who chose in-person learning also are returning to the classroom on Nov. 9. Elementary students already are back in school buildings.