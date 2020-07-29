Kirkwood school board approves all-online start to school year

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District School Board voted to begin the school year with all students learning online for the first nine weeks.
A special virtual board meeting was held Tuesday.
On Monday, superintendent David Ulrich asked the school board to approve an all-online start. He made the recommendation based upon the rising cases of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.
A ZIP code (63122) in the Kirkwood area was recently named a ‘hot spot’ by the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
RELATED: Task force identifies 6 ZIP codes with most growth in COVID-19, says virus 'spreading pretty much everywhere'
School-specific webinars and additional information on the online learning will be shared in the coming weeks.
Several other districts in the area are planning to begin the year all online.