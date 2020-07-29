Kirkwood school board approves all-online start to school year

On Monday, superintendent David Ulrich asked the school board to approve an all-online start

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District School Board voted to begin the school year with all students learning online for the first nine weeks.

A special virtual board meeting was held Tuesday.

On Monday, superintendent David Ulrich asked the school board to approve an all-online start. He made the recommendation based upon the rising cases of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.

A ZIP code (63122) in the Kirkwood area was recently named a ‘hot spot’ by the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

School-specific webinars and additional information on the online learning will be shared in the coming weeks.