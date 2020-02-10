Kirkwood School District gives parents option between in-person and online learning for elementary students

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District board voted on in-person learning for elementary students amid the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night.
It voted to give parents and guardians the choice for their students to either return to in-person learning or remain online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the rest of the first semester.
According to a release from the district, it asked all parents of K-5th grade if their intent was to send their students back to in-person learning or continue online learning.
The district received 2,287 responses or 86.4% of the official enrollment for elementary students. Of those responding, 302 (13.2%) selected to remain online with a Kirkwood teacher, and 1,985 (86.8%) selected in-person learning through the end of the first semester.
Middle schools and high school will continue online learning for now, the district said.
Below is the elementary grade level schedule for a phased-in approach to second quarter from the district:
Oct. 12 and 13 - No school for elementary students.
Teachers and staff prepare classrooms and school routines with safety precautions for all.
Oct. 14,15 and 16 - Transition days for students in K-2
Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school.
Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.
Oct. 19, 20 - Follow traditional schedule. No school for students PreK-12
Oct. 21, 22, and 23 - K-5 students in school
Transition days for grades 3-5
Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school.
Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.
Oct. 26 - Begins the second quarter
Monday - Thursday in-person schedule for K-5 Students who opted in.
Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all K-5 students for the remainder of the semester in order to ensure elementary students are prepared to pivot to at-home learning if the need arises.
KSD has 2,600 elementary students in five schools.