Kirkwood School District gives parents option between in-person and online learning for elementary students

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District board voted on in-person learning for elementary students amid the coronavirus pandemic Thursday night.

It voted to give parents and guardians the choice for their students to either return to in-person learning or remain online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the rest of the first semester.

According to a release from the district, it asked all parents of K-5th grade if their intent was to send their students back to in-person learning or continue online learning.

The district received 2,287 responses or 86.4% of the official enrollment for elementary students. Of those responding, 302 (13.2%) selected to remain online with a Kirkwood teacher, and 1,985 (86.8%) selected in-person learning through the end of the first semester.

Middle schools and high school will continue online learning for now, the district said.

Kirkwood back-to-school plan | Schools | Public Health "As discussed by Dr. Page the Department of Public Health closely tracks newcases of COVID-19 among children and teens and recent data has indicatedthe positivity rate among children aged 5 to 9 is currently at 6%. recommendation for schools that may allow for the consideration oftransitioning their elementary school students to in-person education if theydetermine that is the right decision for them."

Below is the elementary grade level schedule for a phased-in approach to second quarter from the district:

Oct. 12 and 13 - No school for elementary students.

Teachers and staff prepare classrooms and school routines with safety precautions for all.

Oct. 14,15 and 16 - Transition days for students in K-2

Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school.

Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.

Oct. 19, 20 - Follow traditional schedule. No school for students PreK-12

Oct. 21, 22, and 23 - K-5 students in school

Transition days for grades 3-5

Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school.

Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.

Oct. 26 - Begins the second quarter

Monday - Thursday in-person schedule for K-5 Students who opted in.

Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all K-5 students for the remainder of the semester in order to ensure elementary students are prepared to pivot to at-home learning if the need arises.