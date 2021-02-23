Kirkwood School District announces plans for in-person learning

Middle school and high school students will have the option of attending in-person learning four days a week beginning March 15

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District recently announced plans to bring students back to the classroom.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the district announced middle school and high school students will have the option of attending in-person learning four days a week beginning March 15.

All students K-12 grades will have in-person learning four days a week and virtual Fridays for the remainder of the year. Virtual learning options will still be available for all students, superintendent Dr. David Ulrich said in a letter to families.

Families have until Feb. 26 to make their in-person or virtual learning selection for the fourth quarter.

Friday, March 12 will be a “pause day” for students in middle and high school as teachers and staff prepare to begin the fourth quarter with full-day, in-person learning.

Click here for more information on Kirkwood’s plan.

Other school districts in St. Louis County are also expanding their in-person options. Starting Monday, elementary students in the Pattonville School District will be in class five days a week.

Starting March 1, middle school students will also come back to the classroom full-time. High school students will continue learning via a hybrid model, a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

In December, Pattonville partnered with the CDC, Washington University, Saint Louis University and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to study COVID-19 transmission in schools. According to a district memo, preliminary results of the study combined with other studies is what led Pattonville to make this decision.