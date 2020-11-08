All students in the Ladue School District will begin all-online

On Monday, the Board of Education approved for all students to begin online on Aug. 24.

LADUE, Mo. — Ladue Schools has switched its plan as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Board of Education approved for all students to begin online on Aug. 24. Previously, it voted for the hybrid option for K-4th grade and all online for 5th-12th grade.

Many districts in the St. Louis area have opted to begin all virtual.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in virtual learning through at least the first quarter of the school years.

“While we as a district originally intended to move forward with a hybrid learning plan, we have always maintained that this is a fluid situation guided by local health trends,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke.

“I want our students and teachers to be back in the classroom, but we simply cannot engage in face-to-face learning at this time if it jeopardizes the health and safety of such a large group of people.”

“Given there is no playbook for COVID-19, there are no easy solutions to the challenges school districts have faced in recent months, but the well-being of students and staff will always be the priority in Ladue Schools,” Board of Education President Carolyn Jaeger said.

“Learning will look different for all of our students to begin the year, but we know our staff and district leadership will continue to meet the needs of students regardless of where class is being held.”

According to a release from the Ladue School District, principals and teachers will contact Ladue families with schedules and other important information before all schools begin in a virtual environment on Aug. 24.