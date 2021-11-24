Ransomware attack closes Illinois community college

The college announced all campuses will be closed on Wednesday due to all of its systems being offline

GODFREY, Ill. — Lewis and Clark Community College is closed due to a ransomware attack.

The college announced on its Facebook page that all campuses will be closed on Wednesday due to all of its systems being offline.

“Team members are working diligently to take next steps and will keep the campus updated,” the college said in the Facebook post.

Lewis and Clark said students should not attempt to use their login to access any campus systems during this time.

