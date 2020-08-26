Life Time launches distance learning support camps amid pandemic

It’s available to members and nonmembers of Life Time

FRONTENAC, Mo. — Life Time has launched a new kind of camp as parents and their children are finding ways to balance work and school schedules as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The company has launched ‘Distance Learning Support Camps’ for children ages 5 to 12.

According to a press release from Life Time, the camps are designed to help families’ bridge gaps in their children’s school calendar and keep them connected in a safe, clean environment.

Life Time said students will receive school-work assistance using their devices from home during the camp, plus active lesson plans, including activities that children may be missing from their normal school day such as: Youth fitness, arts and crafts, S.T.E.A.M. activities, and music. Most importantly, kids will have the ability to connect with others while following structured lesson plans.

Camps begin on Aug. 24, click here for more information or to register

There are two locations in the St. Louis area

Life Time Frontenac | 2051 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63131

Life Time West County Chesterfield | 3058 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017