Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School

Hawk Point Elementary School will host a community showcase from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work.

Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently.

Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the technology helps with creative and innovative risk-taking to prepare students for a world where technology is a big part of every day life.

Henebry said she believes this shows Hawk Point is an innovator and has an engaging learning environment.

“Receiving this distinction is a testament to the hard work and dedication that all of the HPE employees have in serving our students and our students’ desire to learn," Hawk Point Elementary Principal Jennifer Eigenseher said. "The culture of our school is carefully curated to be intentionally focused on personalized academic growth and engagement for all students and adults.”

Lincoln County R-III School District offers access to iPad for instructional use to each student. Hawk Point students also use iPads and MacBooks to personalize their learning.

"For example, students can work at their own pace using flipped

classrooms, modifications can be put into place, facilitators can assign differentiated assignments, and student choice can be used when completing assignments," Henebry said.

Hawk Point was recognized by the LCR3 Board of Education on Oct. 11. The school will host an open house Community Showcase on October 12th from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.

Visitors will have the chance to observe the learning environment and speak to students.