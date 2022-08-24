Lindbergh students start the school year in the midst of education renovation

Lindbergh is building a new high school and improving security at all other buildings in the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new school year started Tuesday in the Lindbergh School District.

Students and staff are in the midst of education renovation. Lindbergh High School students will be going to school in a new building, while existing buildings are in the process of renovation.

Construction of the entire campus will be complete in the 2023-24 school year.

The new Lindbergh High School has a single, secure main entrance, or vestibule. It was paid for through Prop R, a no-tax-rate-increase bond issue approved by voters in April of 2019.

All Lindbergh schools are getting new secure main entrances. Officials are also adding security glazing on the entryway glass windows and relocating three maintenance and landscape shops off the Lindbergh High School campus.