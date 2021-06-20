Lindbergh High students sending science project to space

The pair's experiment was one of 80 worldwide selected by the Cubes in Space SR-7 mission.

ST. LOUIS — Two Lindbergh High Flyers are about to send nearly two years of work beyond the clouds after their Cubes in Space project was selected to be a part of the SR-7 mission.

Dylan Rice and Biraj Pokhrel started their project in fall 2019, when they were eighth graders. The mission was delayed by the pandemic. After four rounds of revisions, the rising sophomores' work is one of 80 experiments worldwide to make the trip.

“It's not every day you can say something you made went to the edge of space,” Rice said. “Eventually if you (make it through each round, your project) will go on a rocket or balloon that goes to the edge of space.”

The experiment involves determining the impact of the space travel on commercial 3D printer plastic.

“At first, to be honest, I didn't care too much for it, but as I got in, I said, I have to do this, this is so cool,” Pokhrel said.

The drawn-out process taught them perseverance and teamwork.

“I couldn’t have done this without another person, and Dylan was a really big help,” Pokhrel said.