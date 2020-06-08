Lindbergh School District announces plans for fall

"Though these decisions have not been easy, they have always been about finding the right fit for kids"

ST. LOUIS — The Lindbergh School District announced its plans for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the data, and after consulting with medical professionals, the district said students in grades K-3 will start in Phase 2 – a blend of in-person and virtual learning. Students in grades 4-12 will start in Phase 3 – all virtual learning.

Accelerated and Remote Courses (ARC) full-time virtual learning also is available as an option for families.

In July, the district reopened Lindbergh Early Childhood Education and welcomed its youngest learners back to the classroom.

“We now know through scientific research that COVID-19 behaves differently in young children, and that children younger than 10 years old have significantly lower susceptibility to COVID-19 infection,” superintendent Tony Lake said in a letter to families.

All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings to school.

The district said it is not committing to a fixed amount of time for the phases to be in place and said the plan is flexible. The district will continue to review county and school data and adjust the phases as often as needed.

“Though these decisions have not been easy, they have always been about finding the right fit for kids,” Lake said.