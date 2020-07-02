ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University announced a new program that will help graduates with loan repayments.

According to a press release, Lindenwood Advantage will provide loan repayment assistance to graduates who have not yet found employment at a specific salary threshold.

The program is available to incoming students, starting in the fall 2020 semester.

Lindenwood University is the first institution in Missouri to offer a loan repayment assistance program to its incoming freshmen and transfers.

The program provides assistance to students and parents, helping with student and Parent PLUS loan repayment after graduation for graduates who do not meet the income threshold of $45,000 annually.

Lindenwood has partnered with Ardeo Education Solutions to offer the program, which will be provided at no cost to students or families. The assistance will continue until the graduate’s income rises to a specified level or until the graduate’s loans are completely paid off.

“We are very pleased to offer Lindenwood Advantage for our new students,” said Terry Whittum, executive vice president for enrollment management and student engagement. “Lindenwood students find real success in the workplace, and we are standing behind that with this program.”

For more information about the Lindenwood Advantage loan repayment assistance program, visit www.lindenwood.edu/advantage or call the Lindenwood Admissions Office at 636-949-4949.

