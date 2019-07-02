The president of Lindenwood University was placed on administrative leave Tuesday.

Jerome Dobson, an attorney for President Michael Shonrock, said Shonrock was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning. Dobson said his client was not given a reason.

A university spokesman said they would not comment on personnel matters.

Dobson said he has filed a request for a temporary restraining order to keep the university from enforcing the leave. He said he is concerned Lindenwood did not follow the procedure for placing someone on leave.

He said an executive committee is supposed to be notified before someone is placed on leave. He said Shonrock is a member of that committee and was never notified of a meeting, so he is concerned the meeting never happened.

A board meeting is scheduled for 12:30 Friday afternoon to discuss the matter, Dobson said.