A ribbon was cut as the Little Bit Foundation adopted it's 13th school in the Riverview Gardens School District.

Little Bit has now adopted 39 schools.

That's 11 thousand students.

The organization makes sure that every need a child has is taken care of, from underwear and socks, to food and behavioral health.

Next year, Little Bit plans to adopt the Riverview Gardens high school, which means it will be working in each and every school in the district.