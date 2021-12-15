Marquette High School assistant principal dies after 'extended illness'

Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School, died Wednesday after an extended illness, a letter to students said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood School District is mourning the loss of a longtime educator.

Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School, died Wednesday after an extended illness, a letter to students said. The letter did not say what the illness was.

He joined Rockwood in 2010 after serving as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Parkway and Kirkwood School Districts.

Additional counselors will be brought in for staff and students.

It's been a tough few weeks for students, teachers and staff in the Rockwood School District.

Three teenagers died in a single-car crash in West St. Louis County last month.

Two of the teens who lost their lives were Marquette High School students. Two other Marquette students suffered severe injuries.

On Dec. 1, 18-year-old Eureka High School senior, Kiley Kennedy, was found shot to death in Pacific.

The following letter was sent to Marquette High School families.

"Dear Marquette Families,

It Is with deep sorrow that I share with you another tragedy In our school community.

One of our beloved administrators, Mr. Carl Hudson, passed away today from an extended Illness. We are all heartbroken over this tremendous loss.

This Is going to be a difficult time of grief. particularly on the heels of what our school community has experienced over the past month. Both our staff and students will need your assistance and support as we work through the grieving process. Once again, additional counselors are on hand to help us, and they are available to anyone who needs it.

Mr. Hudson worked for Rockwood since 2010, and he was a joy to be around. He loved Marquette, the students and his colleagues. and he will be great ly missed.

Please join me in wrapping our arms around each other and the Hudson family.

Together, we will make it through this sorrowful and difficult time.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to let me know.

Sincerely,