A photo posted on social media upset a lot of kids in the Rockwood School District because intended or not, they viewed it as blackface.

A Marquette High School student posted it on Instagram Sunday. 5 On Your Side covered her eyes because she's a minor.

Rockwood Superintendent Eric Knost said some students had a chance to work through this but, one student said much more needs to be done.

The mom of the student who posted this picture on Instagram said her daughter was just doing special-effects makeup and never intended this to be blackface.

But it's still not going over well with some students.

Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Eric D. Knost released the following statement:

We want to reiterate this did not happen at school, and it was not a school-related matter. Regardless, there were students who inquired about what they saw on social media. We afforded the students the opportunity to work through this together in a restorative manner.

