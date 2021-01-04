How Maryville University will handle an in-person fall semester

The university president said there will be a return to “a normal campus experience”

ST. LOUIS — Maryville University announced plans to resume in-person classes, on-campus events and activities, and athletic competition for the fall semester, which starts in August.

Maryville President Mark Lombardi said Thursday the fall semester would be “a normal campus experience.”

The school’s fall semester will include:

A return to the traditional academic calendar, with Monday, Aug. 23, as the first day.

Traditional in-person academics, in addition to continuing hybrid and virtual offerings.

In-person student engagement activities and athletic events with guests welcomed.

Returning to pre-pandemic residence halls and dining policies.

“After more than one year since the start of the pandemic, we’re deeply grateful the Maryville community has continued to respond with resilience, ingenuity and compassion,” Lombardi said.