Maryville University lowers tuition

ST. LOUIS — Maryville University is lowering its tuition by 5% for traditional undergraduate on-campus students beginning this fall.

The tuition reduction is the next step in the private university’s phased approach to bend the cost curve back for families, which began with keeping tuition flat for the past four years.

“Maryville University’s strategic plan has positioned the institution to expand access and opportunity to thousands of additional students,” said university president Mark Lombard. “Lowering the cost by 5% now will make our top-quality education more accessible and it demonstrates a new, revolutionary model of higher education. Tuition reduction allows students and families to plan out a more affordable path to their Maryville education, which has some of the best outcomes in the nation including a 97% career outcome rate and an 84% retention rate.”

Maryville’s tuition and fees cover all course materials and a new iPad with more than 200 learning apps, according to a news release.

“Most private universities use enrollment growth as a basis for increasing tuition and making it more difficult for students to get in,” Lombardi said. “That approach is exclusionary. In contrast, Maryville is leveraging its enrollment growth and technological investments to pass along savings to the student.”