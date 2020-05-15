Health department to distribute masks to St. Louis County schools

The masks will go towards schools that are still working to provide learning and food services to students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Department of Public Health will distribute disposable masks to county schools to ensure the safety of essential workers.

The masks will go towards the schools that are still working to provide learning and food services to students, according to a press release.

The department said the initiative will provide additional safety to the staff and volunteers who are distributing food.

“St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s relationship with school districts is highly valued and centered on collaboration,” the department said in the release.

Since students haven't been able to return to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local school districts have continued distributing food to students.

The National Guard also worked with schools across the state to deliver meals to students.