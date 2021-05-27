Mizzou changes mask policy beginning June 1

Beginning June 1, the university will change from requiring social distancing and mask-wearing indoors to recommending those measures based on vaccination status

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students will no longer be required to wear masks to classes at the University of Missouri–Columbia this summer, school officials announced Thursday.

In a letter from the university's incident command team, health leaders announced multiple changes for in-person summer classes, on-campus events and research lab work. The changes come as a result of decreasing COVID-19 cases in Boone County, which has the highest rate of fully vaccinated people in the state.

Beginning June 1, the university will change from requiring social distancing and mask-wearing indoors to recommending those measures based on vaccination status.

"While these changes are encouraging steps toward our planned return to full capacity in-person, on-campus activities this fall, we must remain vigilant and continue practicing personal responsibility in our fight against COVID-19. As a community, these practices will continue," the letter from Incident Commander Mark Diedrich and Operations Section Chief John Middleton said.

The new protocols for the university are as follows:

Summer classes at MU — Seating arrangements will allow for 6-foot distancing between seats. Face coverings will be recommended, but not required. Free masks are available at the bookstore for anyone who needs them.

Event approval — The university will no longer require approval from Incident Command for events after June 1, 2021. Events that have already been scheduled through the approval process can be adjusted according to the new guidelines.

Students returning to research labs — Beginning June 1, students participating in research labs will not be required to submit a Return to Work Authorization form through MU's eCompliance system. Research faculty, staff and students should continue to follow safety guidelines and recommendations.

Some rules and best practices will remain the same:

Continue to self-report COVID cases — The university will continue to require MU students, faculty and staff to self-report positive COVID-19 cases

Accommodations — If you have a medical condition that requires an accommodation, students can contact the Disability Center, and employees can contact the Office of Accessibility and ADA.

Consult Show Me Renewal — You'll find updated information, recommendations and resources for faculty, staff and students as we shift into this phase of the pandemic.

Monitoring your symptoms — Make sure to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and stay home when you are sick to help keep yourself and others safe.

Testing/contact tracing — Those with symptoms should get tested and cooperate fully with case investigation and contact tracing efforts.