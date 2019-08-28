AUSTIN, Texas — Just call him, Professor McConaughey!

Matthew McConaughey is a busy man. From his role as "Minister of Culture" for UT and Austin FC, to his jobs on the big screen, he is adding another title to his resume.

The actor has officially been appointed as a "Professor of Practice" at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication starting in the fall.

Is there anything he can't do?



The Minister of Culture joined the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015. That means he only participated in teaching only the one class he was visiting for. Now he's officially a UT professor.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey named one of Austin FC’s new owners

McConaughey has been co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class at the university with Scott Rice. He developed the course’s curriculum and provided a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production, the university said.

“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

The university shared photos of the professor hard at work.

PHOTOS: Matthew McConaughey teaching film at UT Austin



PHOTOS: Matthew McConaughey teaching film at UT Austin Photo courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin Photo courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin Photos courtesy of the University of Texas Photos courtesy of the University of Texas Photo courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin

This upcoming fall semester, he will continue teaching the Script to Screen class. His lucky students will be studying the films "The Gentlemen" and "Mud." Jeff Nichols is also expected to visit.

RELATED: 'You're building something': Matthew McConaughey inspires Texas football team ahead of 2019 season

Here's a look at what Professor McConaughey has been teaching at UT:

Fall 2015 studied “Free State of Jones” writer-director Gary Ross visited class along with producer Diana Alvarez

Fall 2016 studied “Free State of Jones”

Spring 2017 studied “White Boy Rick” director Yann Demange visited class

Spring 2018 studied “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum” writer-director Harmony Korine visited class

Fall 2018 studied “White Boy Rick” and “The Beach Bum” Yann Demange called into class

Spring 2019 studied “The Beach Bum” and “The Gentleman



The award-winning actor earned a film degree in 1993 from UT and has been breaking box office records ever since.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey named one of Austin FC’s new owners

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Man arrested for 102 fraudulent transactions at Williamson County H-E-B stores, authorities say

Austin police again cracking down on 'Move Over' Law violators; focusing on tow trucks