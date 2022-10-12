Mehlville School District cancels Thursday classes due to computer network failure

Friday was a planned off-day for the school district, so classes will resume Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Mehlville School District canceled classes at all schools in the district Thursday due to a computer network outage.

In a statement to students, parents and staff, the district said it experienced a "failure in a critical piece of network hardware" that knocked out its phones, internet and computers.

"This technology is required for us to operate school safely," the statement said.

The district will also not be holding virtual learning, after-school activities or community enrichment classes.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday were also canceled.

Scheduled sports games will go on as planned, but practices were canceled.

