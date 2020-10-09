Mehlville School District bringing back some students to the classroom

Preschoolers through second grade will return on Sept. 21

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — Students in preschool through second grade in the Mehlville School District will return to in-person classes soon in a hybrid learning model.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines said in consultation with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and a review of the COVID-19 related data for south county and the region, the district has determined to move students in preschool through second grade to Plan B, which is a blended learning model with staggered attendance, on Sept. 22.

Dr. Gaines also said the district hopes to expand Plan B to older students as soon as possible. He added the county health department continues to recommend virtual instruction for middle and high school students.

Here’s what parents and students need to know:

For families with children in kindergarten through second grade who are in on-campus instruction (Plan C):

Students (K-2) with last names beginning A-K will attend in-person classes at their elementary schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on Sept. 22

Students (K-2) with last names beginning L-Z attend in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays starting on Sept. 23

Families who have students with different last names are grouped by the last name of their oldest child.

All students participate in virtual instruction on Mondays.

Transportation will be provided. Bus routes are available on our website. More information will be shared separately on bus routes and safety protocols for impacted families.

Families must review the COVID-19 symptom checker and ensure their children are symptom-free before sending them to school.

All students must wear a mask while on the bus and at school, per the county health department’s mandate. Mask breaks will be allowed when appropriate and it is safe to do so.

For families with preschool students:

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, all preschool students will attend at their regularly scheduled times on their regularly scheduled days, Monday through Thursday.

Families must review the COVID-19 symptom checker and ensure their children are symptom-free before sending them to school.

Masks are encouraged for preschool students, but they are not required.

For families with children who selected Mehlville@Home:

There is no change. Students continue to participate in 100% virtual instruction through the end of the first semester (Jan. 14, 2021)

For students in grades 3 through 12 in on-campus instruction:

There is no change. Students will continue with Plan C: Connected, the same virtual learning plan they are currently participating in.