Mehlville School District hosts job fair Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Like most school districts, Mehlville has faced an ongoing need to fill support staff openings to ensure the district can support students throughout the school year. To help combat the issue, school officials recently approved starting pay increases for several support staff positions.

The district will host a job fair Monday morning, Oct. 10 to try to fill some of those support staff openings. Candidates with relevant experience can start at a higher hourly rate.

The job fair will include open interviews for school bus drivers, food technicians, custodians, cafeteria recess monitors and substitute teachers.

The school bus driver position is full-time with benefits and paid training.

The job fair will go from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at the Mehlville School District Central Office, located at 3120 Lemay Ferry Road.

Here are some of the positions open and their pay rate:

School bus drivers - $17/hour.

Custodians - $14/hour.

Cafeteria recess monitors - $13.85/hour.

School food technicians - $13.85/hour.

Substitute teachers - $115/day.

For more information about the job openings, contact Mehlville School District Human Resources at 314-467-5000.