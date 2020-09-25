Mehlville School District to bring some students back into classroom

Thee district said it plans to transition students in grades 3-5 on Oct. 6 and students in grades 6-8 on Oct. 8 as part of the districts “Plan B” program

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — The Mehlville School District announced that it will transition students in grades 3-8 back into the classroom using a blended learning model.

In a release, the district said it plans to transition students in grades 3-5 on Oct. 6 and students in grades 6-8 on Oct. 8 as part of the district's “Plan B” program.

Under the “Plan B” program, the district will use staggered attendance and divide students into two groups based on their last name

Here’s how it works:

Students are divided into two groups based on their last name. Households whose oldest student’s last name starts with A through K would be physically present at school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Households whose oldest student’s last name starts with L through Z would be physically present at school on Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Monday mornings, all students will receive virtual instruction. On Monday afternoons, teachers will have professional development and time for collaboration.

“We hope to expand Plan B to older students as soon as possible,” the district said in a release.

The district created this video for those who want more information on the decision to move forward with their “Plan B” model.