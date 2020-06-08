Mehlville School District to begin virtually due to community spread of COVID-19

The district said the board of education voted Wednesday night for the students to begin in Plan C, which is all virtual

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — Another school district in the St. Louis area announced it’ll begin its school year all virtual.

Mehlville School District said the board of education voted Wednesday night for the students to begin in Plan C, which is all virtual, due to community spread of COVID-19.

According to a post on its Facebook page, students will connect virtually with their teachers on a defined schedule, new curriculum will be taught and students will be assessed as if they are in-person.

The district said it plans to share more information with families and staff in the coming days.

Last week, during a press conference, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the St. Louis County health department is recommending all schools begin the school year online.

"It is our strong recommendation that all schools open as virtual as possible in the fall," Page said.

Page also said the county is using $4 million in CARES Act funding to close the county's internet access gap for virtual schooling this fall.