It's all hands on deck at Mehlville Schools to help students catch up

The superintendent regularly steps in to wash dishes at Mehlville High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been all hands on deck at schools across the country and in our area with staff having to fill in wherever needed at a moment’s notice.

That's also true in the Mehlville School District. Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines washes dishes at Mehlville High School. It’s something he does almost every Friday.

That same team mentality exists at Oakville Middle School.

Aside from the obvious masks and hand sanitizer, things are mostly back to normal in the halls of Oakville Middle School in south county.



Behind the scenes, there is a lot happening. Mike Salsman has been the Spartans principal for 15 years and said these past few years have been his toughest.

"There’s been challenges with subs, maybe the food is not arriving that day. I have a wonderful staff and they're willing to do whatever and they step up and make it right for our kids," Salsman said.

Staff like veteran 8th grade English teacher Jennifer Rich. This is her 17th year teaching.

"I've been really impressed by, just over this first term, how well they’ve been doing with reading. I tell parents if you want your child to be a better reader, they need to read more,” Rich explained.

We know from the state standardized test results that scores did fall last year, but the smallest declines were in English Language Arts for grades 4 and 8, as well as 8th grade math.

Sam Brotherton teaches math for 6th, 7th and 8th graders in the schools personalized learning academy. It’s learning tailored to students' interests.

"What drives you, what makes you excited, what motivates you? Do you want to learn about becoming a scientist, an engineer? Do you like cars and then tying math into cars,” Brotherton said.

Eighth grader Norah Brandt is in Spartan Academy.

"I have flex classes where I can move to whatever classroom I want and work on whatever core class that I want," she explained.

Alyssa Boehlge is also in 8th grade. Both girls agree virtual was tough because they had to take control of their own learning. Being back at school has made their lives much easier.

"I really like it. I think that it helps my mood. It just makes my social life better and it makes it way easier to learn. It was difficult to learn over virtual," explained Boehlge.

Schools in Mehlville have used federal funds to bring in extra teachers for students. They're called interventionists. There are two interventionists at every elementary, middle and high school.

Oakville has one math and one ELA interventionist.

"They might pull some students out to work with them one-on-one just to get them caught up and back to grade level," explained Salsman.

It’s a lot of extra work, but Salsman said his teachers and students are up to the task.