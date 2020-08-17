Thousands of students return to Metro East classrooms as schools reopen

Monday was the first day for students in Highland

HIGHLAND, Ill — Thousands of students are heading back to the classroom in Highland.

Highland CUSD 5 Superintendent Mike Sutton said the biggest challenge will be maintaining the recommended social distancing of 6 feet. He said it just won't be possible, especially in the classroom where the distance between students could be more like 3 feet apart.

In a video sent out to parents and students, Sutton also stressed the importance of good hygiene and hand washing.

He said any student or staff member showing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. If it comes back positive, that person will be asked to quarantine for 10 days and be fever-free for 24 hours before coming back to school.

"I'm reaching out to you right now to encourage you and beg you that as we get into the school year to remember to do that because this thing doesn't work and kids don't get to go to school unless we follow the rules, and the rules are all kids will wear a face mask at all times, as will staff," added Sutton.