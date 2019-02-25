Middle school students are weaving business and classwork into a pet collar business.

Paracord Pets is a business where students weave parachute strings into pet collars of all colors and sizes. Each individual string can hold up to 50 pounds making the collars incredibly durable according to Eric Robb, the teacher.

From top to bottom Lindbergh students at Sperring Middle School run the business. They handle everything from making the collars to managing the website.

The business was funded by a $500 grant. Before receiving any dollars the students had to submit a business plan that Mr. Robb said needed to be tweaked several times before being approved.

Students make collars and leashes for most pets and in any color, you would like. Visit their website to make an order.

Students donation a portion of each purchase to the American Kennel Club.