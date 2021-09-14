Missouri Assessment Program releases 2020-2021 results

K-12 scores understandably took a hit.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Results of the 2020-2021 Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) were released Tuesday, and many indicators showed a decrease in performance during the pandemic in elementary and middle schools.

Officials warned administrators, educators and parents that pandemic-era results would be down, and needed context to be analyzed. They advised against using the data to make high-stakes decisions and thinking of these results in the same way as in the past.

MAP noted students with internet access had higher proficiency rates. Proficiency rates were also higher for students onsite and using a hybrid model than for distanced and virtual students.

MAP results showed a decline in proficiency rates. Elementary school results showed a greater decline than middle school grades. Algebra I showed the greatest decline among specific subjects. Math proficiency declined more than science and English language arts.

Learning environments like "onsite," "virtual," "distanced," and "hybrid," were noted relative to the results. Distanced meant "Students are offsite and may receive some instruction online." Hybrid meant "Students are onsite at least two days per week, with a fixed pattern OR receive instruction through a combination of other modes."

Educators now look to understand the effects of the pandemic and find solutions to the problems.