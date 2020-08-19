Missouri facilities providing care to children of first responders receive more funding

Statewide, about 1,374 child care facilities that were opened to children of first responders received a portion of $4 million dollars in funding.

ST. LOUIS — Child care facilities that were opened to first responders and essential workers will receive additional CARES Act funding, a move Gov. Mike Parson approved this week.

Parson toured child care centers across the state, including one in St. Louis called Unleashing Potential. The center received additional funding because it served as a temporary child care site to support first responders, health care providers and essential personnel

To date, 169 families, including 372 children have been served at Unleashing Potential, according to a spokesperson from Parson's office.

Unleased Potential also received transitional benefit funding that modified the benefit "cliff" making child care available for low-income first responders and other essential employees. So far, this has served 374 families, including 617 children. This benefit is scheduled to continue through October.

It also received additional funding because it provided care during non-traditional hours to serve parents who work at night or weekends.

Statewide, about 1,374 child care facilities that were opened to children of first responders received a portion of $4 million dollars in funding.

Parson also visited a child care facility in Hannibal.